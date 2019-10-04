Modi Govt announces Rs 1200 Cr for flood relief

Modi Govt on Friday announced the advance release of Rs 1,200 crore from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to Karnataka taking into account the “paucity of funds” in State Disaster Relief Fund.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the advance release of the funds to Karnataka as well as Rs 613.75 crore for Bihar, which includes advance release of second instalment too.

“The states of Karnataka and Bihar have apprised of paucity of funds in the SDRF account resulting in delay in providing relief assistance to the affected people and requested release of advance additional financial assistance from NDRF,” an official statement said.

“Keeping in view the severity of flood situation and the fund positions in the SDRF account of the states of Bihar and Karnataka, the Home Minister has approved release of Rs 400 crore to Bihar and Rs 1,200 crore to Karnataka from NDRF on account basis,” it said.