“Modi Govt harassing expatriates by charging high fare”,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on the centre for harassing expatriates by charging high fare during vacation time. He also slammed the centre for charging high fare on special days. The chief minister said that he has spoked to union minister of aviation about it. The minister has promised to allow more flights at that time, he said while talking to the media in Dubai.

The chief minister said the country is indebted to expatriates. The expat community is the main cause of greenery in Kerala. The government has given priority to take steps for the welfare of expatriates in the state, he added.

The chief minister asked all to utilise Pravasi chitty and Pravasi deposit collection. The government will help the expatriates who lose their jobs. A loan of 30 lakhs will be provided to expatriates to start business.