Police seizes fake currency notes worth Rs 34.68 lakh

The static surveillance team of Gurugram seized `34.68 lakh fake currency notes from the dickie of a Honda City in Civil Line area on Friday.

Police also arrested vehicle driver identified as Harsh Yadav, a resident of Badshahpur. Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner-cum returning officer of Gurugram, said the model code of conduct is imposed in the city and hence the district police have been directed to check strangers and suspicious persons.

The police detected a white colour Honda City and stopped it and asked the occupant to step down from the car. During checking, the team, along with duty magistrate Rishi Kumar, found 1667 currency notes in denomination of `2000 and 189 notes in denomination of `500.