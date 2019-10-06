Sex in hotel Room: Know more about sex positions to safety tips

At many times in life people will have to engage in sex in a hotel room. The reason for sex in a hotel room is vivid. Maybe you were a bachelor person, one-night sex, tinder date not looking for a serious relationship, extra-marital affair or couples just looking for privacy to have sex.

But remember certain things before having sex in a hotel room.

Check it out:

Type Of Hotel: It is very important to choose the right type of hotel. It should be both comfortable and safe.

Consent and Age: If you are having sex with someone you just met, you must check out their consent and make sure that they are above 18.

Sex Positions: You can try various sex positions that are more fun and creative in a hotel room. Try out reverse cowgirl, role play sex and other positions that you may not be able to try at home. From hot shower sex to bathtub sex, to even one on the couch, your imagination is the limit.

Wifi and Room Service: Many would love to make use of the hotel wifi and bring some XXX porn to spice things up. You can watch porn together and heat things up. However, you must be very careful before using the hotel’s wifi for safety reasons.