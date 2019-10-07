Aditya Nath asks every one to respect SC decision on Ayodhya issue

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked everyone to respect the Apex court’s decision on the disputed 2.77 acres of land of Ram janm bhumi-Babri masjid.

“The court has been continuously holding hearings on the issue and all people will respect the court’s decision,” the chief minister told a news conference here.

Adityanath made the remark days after he asked people to draw inspiration from Lord Rama and said “very good news” awaits all.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had objected to his remarks, asking how does the chief minister know in advance what will apex court decide on the Ayodhya issue.

Asked about his “very good news” remark, the chief minister said it merely pertained to a “grand deepotsav” to be held in Ayodhya on Deepawali which would be celebrated this year by lighting more than 5.50 lakh diyas on the banks of river Saryu.

“It was on Ayodhya regarding the Deepotsav event to be held there,” said Adityanath in reply to a question on his remarks made on Saturday.