Government school Children enacts ‘Durga maa’..still ahead of pooja, gets Viral on internet

Many pocket heavy floats and beautiful pandals are arranged across the country for the celebration of Durga pooja. Many artists and sculptures exhibit their skills during the celebrations.

A group of government school children still of Durga maa.. is getting viral on the internet and many had applauded the effort as the best and beautiful of all. The still depicts Durga maa with eight hands wielding weapons, her lion mount and the demon receiving her trident on to his chest.

The post was initially shared by a twitter user Manoj Kumar and is getting viral.