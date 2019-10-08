India-born al-Qaeda chief killed

The National Directorate of Security (NDS), the spy agency of Afghanistan informed that Asim Umar, the India-born terrorist who led al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was killed . This was informed by the spy agency on Tuesday.

He was killed in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound last month. Asim Umar is the leader of AQIS since its creation in 2014. He was been designated as a “specially designated global terrorist” in June 2016 by US treasury .

Umar was born Shaan-ul-Haq at Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh between 1974 and 1976. He went to Pakistan in 1995 and joined the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM).

“#NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of #Al Qaeda in the #Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep 23″, tweeted NDS.