‘What I saw in Mohanlal is ‘fallacy of blindly supporting Sangh Parivar’: Accuses writer

Media person and writer Shahjahan Madambatt has earlier criticized that no person from the Malayalam film industry has criticised or protested against the court’s decision to take case against Adoor Gopalakrishnan and other personalities.

Now in a post shared on Facebook, Shahjahan has wrote about how his friendship with Mohanlal has lost and the ideological disturbance that he faced in that friendship.

In the post he says that although he is a big fan of Mohanlal and has long friendship with him. After he replied to the post of Mohanlal which praised the demonetization and accusing JNU, he lost the friendship. Mohanlal called him and talked to him around half an hour. But what he has seen reflecting in Mohanlal was the sympathetic fallacy of blindly supporting the sangh parivar and praising Modi.

Read Full Facebook Post: