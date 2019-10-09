“The idea of Hindu Rashtra is based on Hindu supremacy. It is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities”: says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Dussehra speech at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Owaisi took his social media handle to salm the RSS chief on Wednesday.

” The idea of Hindu Rashtra is based on Hindu supremacy. It means subjugation of anyone who isn’t Hindu. Minorities will only be ‘allowed’ to live in India.. According to the Constitution we’re India i.e Bharat. Hindu Rashtra is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities”, Owaisi tweeted.

The idea of Hindu Rashtra is based on Hindu supremacy. It means subjugation of anyone who isn’t Hindu. Minorities will only be ‘allowed’ to live in India According to the Constitution we’re India i.e Bharat. Hindu Rashtra is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities https://t.co/dtmSQvetIf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 9, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing the RSS workers and leaders Mohan Bhagwat has said that the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation and the identity of the country’s nature are very clear, well-thought of and firmthat Bharat is ‘Hindustan, hindu Rashtra’.

The victims were Indians. Who garlanded convicts? Who draped them in ??? We’ve a Godse loving BJP MP. There can’t be a bigger defamation of India than ideology that killed Gandhi/Tabrez. Bhagwat isn’t saying stop lynching, he’s saying ‘don’t call it that’https://t.co/hHsnH61PKA — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 8, 2019

“The victims were Indian, who garlanded convicts/ Who draped them in tricolor? We have a Godse loving BJP MP. There cannot be bigger defamation of India than the ideology that killed Gandhi or Tabez. Bhagwat is not saying stop lynching, he is saying ‘do not call it that’”, Owaisi tweeted.