What is the meaning of codes written on sides of Indian Railway locomotives?

You may have noticed some codes written on the sides of locomotives of Indian Railway. But you might not know what this mean.

Many of the engines used by Indian Railway is written ‘WAP 7’. The meaning of WAP 7 are

W:- Locomotives use in broad gauges.

A:-Locomotives runs on AC traction motors

P:- Locomotives use for passengers services

7:- series number of Locomotive class in Indian Railways

After a locomotive is produced it will be handovered to Indian Railway . The Indian Railway administration takes decision to which Locomotive shed that Locomotive will be working for. After having Locomotive particular shed written the name of shed on locomotive. Thus that Locomotive belongs to that particular shed. There are 29 Locomotive shed in Indian Railways. Here are the list.

CR:-Ajni,Kalyan

ER:-Asansol, Howrah

ECR:-Mughalsarai,Gomoh

ECoR:-VSKP,Angul

NR:-Ghaziabad, Ludhiana,Jhansi

NCR:- Kanpur

SR:-Arakkonam,Erode,Royapuram

SCR:-Vijayawada,Lallaguda,Kazipet

SER:-TATA,Bondamunda,Bokaro,Santragachi

SECR:-Bhilai

WR:-Vadodara,Valsad

WCR:-Tughlakabad,Itarsi,New Katni Junction