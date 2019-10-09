Latest NewsSports

World Women’s Boxing Championship: Indian boxer Jamuna Boro enters quarterfinals

Oct 9, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
In boxing, Indian women boxer Jamuna Boro entered the quarter finals of World Women’s Boxing Championship.

The Indian boxer from Assam defeated World Women’s Boxing Championship Algerian boxer Ouidad Sfouh by 5-0. Ouidad Sfouh is the African Games gold medalist.

The 22-year-old boxer is just one win away from her maiden world medal.She has won a bronze medal in the 2015 Youth World Championships.

Earlier on Tuesday, six-time world champion Mary Kom has entered the quarter finals.

