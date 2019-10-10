‘10 enemies will be killed if 1 Indian jawan is martyred,’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that 10 enemy soldiers will be killed if an Indian soldier is killed. He said this while addressing an election campaign rally in Maharashtra.

” 10 enemies will be killed if one Indian jawan is martyred”, said Amit Shah. he said that under Narendra Modi’s rule the national security has strengthened and this fact is recognized by the whole world.

Shah also criticized the Congress-NCP for opposing the abrogation of Article 370. ” Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar should make it clear if they favour scrapping of Article 370″, Shah asked.

The Union Home Minister also asked Sharad Pawar to spell out what the previous Congress – NCP government did in Maharashtra.