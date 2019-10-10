150 railway stations and 50 trains will be privatized soon: Details inside

News agency PTI reported that the union government is planning to privatize 150 railway stations and 50 trains. The special panel to prepare the time bound action plan for this has been formed .

The Neeti Aayog chairman Amitabh Kant has wrote a letter to Railway Board chairman V.K.Yadav regarding this. Amitabh Kant, V.K.Yadav, finance and housing and urban welfare secretaries will me the members of the panel.

The union government is planning to develop 400 railway stations in the country to international level. 50 railway stations will be privatized soon.

150 trains will be also handed over to private parties. Earlier the first private train in the country ‘Tejas’ has started running between Lucknow and New Delhi.