BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar Seeks Ban on Big Boss 13, slaps vulgarity stamp

A BJP legislature Nand Kishor Gurjar had written to Union minister for information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar to ban Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, alleging that Bigg Boss is spreading vulgarity.

He slapped the popular TV reality show with allegations of insanity and demeaning the countries culture.”The show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing”. “The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to become bed partners which were unacceptable,” the BJP legislator wrote to his letter to Javedkar. Nand Kishor Gurjar is a legislature from Loni assembly constituency in Ghaziabad district

The Brahmin Mahasabha has also sought a ban on the reality show with immediate effect as the show is against some of their core concepts. Showing young couples sharing a bed on national television is not acceptable and I am shocked that the RSS which claims to be our moral police, has not even taken note of this,” said Amit Jani, president of UP Nav Nirman Sena.

Karni Sena has also demanded a ban on the Bigg Boss show. In a letter, Karni Sena leader Satyanarayan Purohit said: “Kashmiri Muslim Man is made to share a bed with a Hindu girl. The show is promoting that unmarried girls can have a baby and the Hindu culture is being downgraded. I appeal that this show should be banned under the Hindu Act.”