4 J&K leaders to be released from detention on Thursday

Three J&K political leaders Abid Ansari, Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed and Shoiab Lone who were under detention since August 5 after the Centre abrogated special status granted to the state under the Constitution would be freed on Thursday night, said the administration.

They would be required to sign various bonds on the basis of which they will be granted freedom. Abid Hussain Ansari is a prominent Shia leader and a senior member of Sajad Lone’s party Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) while Mir is a former MLA of the PDP from Rafiabad assembly seat, Lone contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from North Kashmir and later resigned from the party. He was considered close to People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone. Noor Mohammed is a National Conference worker who has been managing the party’s show in the militancy-infested Batmaloo area of the Srinagar city.

More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists, and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 decision of the Central government to abrogate the special status.