Actress Kiara Advani’s Twitter account gets hacked

Actress Kiara Advani’s Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress informed and warned her fans and followers about the same. In one story, she wrote, “My Twitter account has been hacked. We are working on it to get it back. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted.”

In another story, she asked people to not click on any suspicious link sent from her handle. She wrote, “Please do not click on any suspicious link that is being sent from my Twitter account. My account is still hacked and this link is not sent by me.”