Amitabh Bachchan donates a huge amount to Chief Minister’s flood relief fund

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs. 51 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Bihar, moved by reports of the floods that have ravaged more than a dozen districts of the state.

The cheque, along with a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Wednesday handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi by Mr Bachchan’s representative Vijay Nath Mishra in Patna.