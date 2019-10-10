Latest NewsIndia

Amitabh Bachchan donates a huge amount to Chief Minister’s flood relief fund

Oct 10, 2019, 08:02 am IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs. 51 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Bihar, moved by reports of the floods that have ravaged more than a dozen districts of the state.

The cheque, along with a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Wednesday handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi by Mr Bachchan’s representative Vijay Nath Mishra in Patna.

