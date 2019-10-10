Angry farmer tie mayor to truck, drag him through town

Angry farmers belonging to a indigenous community has seized the mayor and tied him in the back of a pick-up and dragged him through the town. The incident occurred in Las Margaritas town in Chiapas in Mexico on Tuesday.

The farmers belonging to Tojobal indigenous community has stormed into a town hall and dragged out the mayor of the town Jorge Luis Escandon and tied him to the back of a pickup and then dragged him several meters.

Police and other government employees rescued the mayor. he left with minor injuries.Eleven people were arrested in the issue.

The farmers were demanding more public resources including public assistance in the form of cash transfers.

This is not the first time that farmers doing violent protest in the town. Four months ago they vandalized a town hall. The town with a population of 20000 is near Mexico’s border with Guatemala.