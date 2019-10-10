Arrest warrant for a Nobel laureate issued

A court in Bangladesh has issued a arrest warrant for Muhammed Yunus, renowned economist and Noble laureate. A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrant for not appearing for a hearing over the case of sacking of workers at Grameen Communication company he heads.

Yunus did not appeared for the hearing as he was abroad. Some of the employees in the company filed a complaint that they were fired of job because they formed a union.

Muhammed Yunus who is renowned for his efforts to eradicate poverty by establishing micro-finance institutions is in odd with Bangladesh Prime Minister as he entered politics for a brief time. company