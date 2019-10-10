Benefits of eating cheddar cheese

Cheese offers a number of health benefits, some of which are surprising. Whether or not it is a healthful choice depends on the individual and the type and amount of cheese consumed.

Cheese is a standard accompaniment to popular foods like burgers, pizza, Mexican dishes, salad, and sandwiches. Cheese is a good source of calcium, a key nutrient for healthy bones and teeth, blood clotting, wound healing, and maintaining normal blood pressure.

Men and women aged from 19 to 50 years should consume 1,000 mg of calcium a day. One ounce of cheddar cheese provides 20 percent of this daily requirement.

Bone health: Cheddar cheese with its abundance in calcium, protein, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins A, D, and K content can contribute to healthy bone development in children and young adults, and to osteoporosis prevention.

Regulates blood pressure: Statistics show that people who eat more cheese have lower blood pressure. Choose cheese which is low in sodium-cheddar, brie, Havarti, and feta. Check the nutritional information, because some reduced-fat cheeses have added sodium.

Healthy nerves and blood vessels: The antioxidant, Glutathione present in Cheese is very helpful to keep capillaries and nerves in good shape and to prevent age-related neurodegeneration.

Cheese is good for healthy gut bacteria,this could have a positive effect on blood cholesterol levels, according to a small study published in 2015.