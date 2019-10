BJP MLA seeks ban on ‘Bigg Boss’ show

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has written a letter to Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking him to immediately stop the telecast of “Bigg Boss 13” alleging that the show is ‘spreading vulgarity and hurting the social morality of the country’.

BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishor Gurjar wrote that the “show was promoting obscenity and vulgarity and was unfit for family viewing”. “The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to share their bed with another which was unacceptable,” read the letter.

Lauding the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to regain the lost glory of India, the BJP lawmaker said, “On one hand where our Prime Minister Modi ji is working really hard to regain the lost glory of the country, on the other hand shows like Bigg Boss are degrading the culture of India.”

He demanded a ban on the reality show with immediate effect and even asked for a censor board to keep a check on the content being aired on television.