Keeping the directives of the Supreme court in mind the State cabinet has decided to hand over all custody death cases to the Central Bureau of Investigations. Supreme Court had earlier directed that an external agency should investigate the cases in which police are the subject of allegations.

Accused in a Ganja case, Ranjith Kumar, a native of Tirur in Malappuram died while in custody of the Excise Enforcement and Narcotic Squad, Thrissur on October 1.