Chief Minister’s cousin dies due to Ambulance delay

Gujarat government has ordered an inquiry into allegation that delayed arrival of an “108” ambulance resulted into the death of a cousin of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, officials said on Wednesday.The chief minister’s cousin Anilbhai Sanghvi died at his residence in Rajkot on October 4 following breathlessness. He was the son of Mr Rupani’s mother’s sister.

According to BJP leaders, family members complained to the chief minister about the delay in arrival of the emergency ambulance during his visit to Mr Sanghvi’s residence on Tuesday.

“We came to know that Sanghvi’s family members had called the ‘108’ ambulance to take him to a hospital after he complained of breathlessness on October 4. It is alleged that by the time the ambulance reached his house Sanghvi had died,” said a BJP leader.

Rajkot district collector Remya Mohan informed on Wednesday that the state Health department had ordered an inquiry into the allegation.

Meanwhile, a preliminary report of the 108 ambulance service regional coordinator stated that the ambulance took “39 minutes” to reach Mr Sanghvi’s residence in Saurashtra Kala Kendra Society because it had mistakenly visited another location having a similar name.

“An inquiry into the entire incident has been ordered by the state Health department. We are also in the loop. The inquiry is being conducted by the Regional Deputy Director of Health department in Rajkot. In the meantime, the district coordinator of 108 service has submitted a preliminary report,” Mr Mohan said.