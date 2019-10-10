Commodity Market: Gold price continues to rise

In the commodity market the price of precious metal gold has appreciated today. The price of yellow metal has surged by Rs.10 to reach at Rs.37,610 for 10 gram.

In Mumbai the price of 22 carat gold was Rs.37,610 for 10 gram. The price of 24 carat gold was Rs.38,610 for 10 gram. The price of silver has remained firm at Rs.485 for 10 gram.

In MCX, gold futures were down 0.09% to Rs.38,463 per 10 gram. But the price of silver went up in MCX by 0.12% to reach at Rs.46,100. In the global market gold price continued to rose and today reached at $.1511.24 per ounce.Market experts claims that the price of yellow metal go up as Deepavali is nearing.