Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge slams Rajnath Singh for his Show-Off Rafale jet shastra Puja, denounces the act as ‘tamasha’

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Union defense minister Rajnath Singh’s Shastra pooja with the newly acquired Rafale jets in France.

Rajnath Singh in France received the first unit of Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jet and performed Shastra puja on it in media presence. Reacting to this, Kharge said, “There is no need to do such tamasha. When we bought weapons-like the Bofors gun previously purchased, no one went and brought them while showing off”.

“Our Air Force officers judge whether they are good or not. These people go, show off, sit inside (the aircraft)”, Kharge added. On Tuesday, Congress slammed the government for giving a religious angle to the handover ceremony with India being a secular sovereign republic by the constitution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at Kharge asking whether ‘Shashtra Pujan’ not performed on Vijayadashami.“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed ‘Shastra Pujan’ of Rafale yesterday in France. Congress did not like it. Is ‘Shashtra Pujan’ not performed on Vijayadashami? They should ponder over what needs to be criticized and whatnot,” Amit Shah said addressing an election rally in Haryana’s Kaithal.