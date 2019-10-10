Court delays Palarivattom flyover demolition

The high court had delayed the demolition of the scam tangled Palarivattom flyover in an interim ruling taking to accord the petitions filed by an engineers guild.

The court directed that the flyover demolition should be carried out only after performing load tests and other processes to determine the strength of the bridge. The engineers guild had pleaded to the court that demolishing the bridge without knowing the exact cause of the appearance of cracks could prove unproductive. They had earlier testified that the girdles, beams and other structures of the bridge had proved their strength in various IIT studies and the construction was done following standards adopted by National Highway Authority.