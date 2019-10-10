Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Crispy Garam Pakodas

Ingredients

1 cup – besan flour

1/2 cup – Rice flour

Onions – 2

Cooking soda – 1/2 tsp

Garam Masala powder – 1/2 tsp

Red Chilli powder – 1.5 tsp

Curry leaves and Coriander leaves -few sprigs

Cashew -10

Ghee – 2 tbsp

salt to taste

How to Make Crispy Garam Pakodas

Mix ghee with a pinch of soda until it forms a lather.

Add the flours to this, along with salt, chilli powder, garam masala powder, curry leaves, chopped coriander, finely cut onions, and cashews.

Split the mix into 4 parts. Take one part at a time, add very little water, and mix it (dough should be very hard).

Drop pieces of the dough in hot oil. Fry till golden brown.

Serve hot.