Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Crispy Garam Pakodas

Ingredients
1 cup – besan flour
1/2 cup – Rice flour
Onions – 2
Cooking soda – 1/2 tsp
Garam Masala powder – 1/2 tsp
Red Chilli powder – 1.5 tsp
Curry leaves and Coriander leaves -few sprigs
Cashew -10
Ghee – 2 tbsp
salt to taste
How to Make Crispy Garam Pakodas
Mix ghee with a pinch of soda until it forms a lather.
Add the flours to this, along with salt, chilli powder, garam masala powder, curry leaves, chopped coriander, finely cut onions, and cashews.
Split the mix into 4 parts. Take one part at a time, add very little water, and mix it (dough should be very hard).
Drop pieces of the dough in hot oil. Fry till golden brown.
Serve hot.
