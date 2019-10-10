Former congress leader joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

In a big setback to Congress party ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections, senior party leader and former state finance minister Sampat Singh on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence party chief Amit Shah.

Sampat had resigned from the Congress party on Monday alleging he has not been given his due in the party. The former minister told reporters that he would ensure that security of the Congress candidates in Hisar region is forfeited.

Singh, who was a minister in the erstwhile INLD government in the state and had quit the regional party to join the Congress, said though he helped the Congress to come to power in Haryana in 2009, he did not get his due.

He was an aspirant from Nalwa segment for the upcoming polls but did not get the Congress ticket.

Singh had said he was surprised former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda did not intervene in ticket allocation in Hisar district.

The veteran leader’s decision to quit came just two weeks ahead of the 90-member Haryana Assembly polls to be held on October 21.