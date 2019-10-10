GoAir launches new international service

Indian budget airliner GoAir has launched a two new international service from India.

GoAir has announced that it is going to operate to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata. This is the eighth international service of GoAir.

The Bengaluru-Singapore-Bengaluru flight will start operating from October 18. There will be four services in a week.

The Kolkata-Singapore-Kolkata service will start flying from October 19. There will three service in a week. Both the flights will be useful to Keralites who were travelling to Singapore.

Apart from these international service GoAir has also announced a domestic service too. The domestic service will be to Aizwal in Mizoram, This is the 25th domestic service of the airliner.