In Trump’s version Kurds did not help US in fighting ISIS

Trump who is well known for his distinct views had his own version for deserting the US allies Kurds, in warding off the ISIS threat.

Trump asserted that Kurds were not US allies against ISIS and they were just fighting aside a common enemy, with Kurds fighting to defend their homeland and the US fighting in a foreign land to defeat terrorism.”The Kurds are fighting for their land, just so you understand. They’re fighting for their land. As somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today, they didn’t help us in the Second World War. They didn’t help us with Normandy, as an example. They mentioned the names of different battles. They weren’t there. But they’re there to help us with their land, and that’s a different thing,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. Turkey has launched a broad assault on Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria, with intensive bombardment paving the way for a ground offensive.

The operation was possible after the White House announced late Sunday that Turkey would soon carry out a military operation in northern Syria and that US troops will no longer be “in the immediate area”.