Is this a Sea Shell or Osama Bin Laden’s Sculpture? Woman Shocked, Check these Pics

Osama bin Laden, the founder and first leader of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, by United States Navy SEALs of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Development Group. His dead body was reportedly thrown into the ocean. Well, something that looks like Osama has come out of the ocean now.

Debra Oliver, 60, discovered a seashell on a British beach that looks exactly like Osama Bin Laden. She found this at seaside village Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex, last November.

It was while she was celebrating their 42nd marriage anniversary with her husband Martin that she stumbled upon this seashell.

It’s not that often you find a seashell that looks like anyone at all, so finding Osama bin Laden was amazing” she said about her discovery. Check out these pics.