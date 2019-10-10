Jawa launches 90th anniversary special edition in India

Jawa Motorcycles has launched the Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition in India priced at ? 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), to mark the 90th year of the brand.

The motorcycle maker traces its roots to the erstwhile Czechoslovakia where Frantisek Janecek founded the brand in 1929 and produced its first motorcycle – the Jawa 500 OHV. The new anniversary edition pays homage to Jawa’s first motorcycle and will be carrying the same livery. The Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition will also be available for immediate deliveries, albeit limited in numbers to just 90 units.