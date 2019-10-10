Koodathaayi: Charge sheet points out 4 reasons as the motive behind the murder of Royi by his ‘killer’ wife Jolly

The police presented all the accused and detained in the Koodathayi serial murder case including the main accused, Jolly to Thamarassery first class Judicial Magistrate court.

The charge sheet submitted by Police to the court, for requesting the custody of the accused reveals some shocking motives of Jolly to commit the gruesome killings. It points out four reasons for the killing of Roy, Jolly’s first husband. Jolly hated Roy’s drunkard behavior, Roy sternly opposed her certain beliefs which he classified as superstitions, She had a growing grudge for Roy as he was against her many illicit affairs. Apart from these Jolly had an urge to marry someone with a steady income. The report also points out that the first accused Jolly did the crime with the full support and knowledge of the second and third accused Mathew and Prajikumar respectively.

Accepting the police request, the Thamarassery court had sent the accused for six days in police custody. The investigation team is now probing the possibility to find out the left-out Pottasium Cyanide after the killings. Parallel probes on Jolly’s financial dealings and forged documents are also being conducted.