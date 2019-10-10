Koodathaayi serial killings: Astrologer denies role, Never met Jolly and murdered Roy

Following the discovery of an amulet in the mortal remains of the murdered Roy, an astrologer Krishnakumar also was under the radar of the investigation team in charge of the sensational Koodathayi serial murder case. The Crime branch also recovered a paper that noted the astrologer’s name from Roy’s pocket.

Finding the amulet on the corpse the investigation team were probing the options for poisoning Roy by means of it. The first calls for interrogation were ducked by Krishnakumar and he reportedly went absconding, boosting speculation. However he returned to his home and clarified that being an astrologer by profession he used to give amulets and they contain only ‘bhasma'(holy ash) and denied the allegations that he had links to Jolly, the chief accused and Roy -one of Jolly’s victims and her first husband.

In Koodathayi, close to the city of Kozhikode 6 members of a family were allegedly poisoned by Jolly a housewife in a span of 12 years. The case is currently under investigation and all the detained are being presented to Thamarassery Judicial Magistrate court today.