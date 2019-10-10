Man arrested for raping minor after incident caught on CCTV camera

Rajasthan Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Alwar district. The police said that the incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

“The man was seen raping a minor girl on CCTV camera. Based on the footage, we identified the accused and arrested him,” Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 2 am on October 6 when the man, identified as Gaurav, lured the eight-year-old girl from a Durga Puja pandal and raped her.

“We also went to the girl’s house. She had not informed her parents about the incident,” Mr Deshmukh said.

The accused has confessed to the crime, he added.