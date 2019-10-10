Merger of district co-operative banks to form Kerala Bank: Sandeep G Varier Asks 5 Sharp Questions to Kerala Finance Minister

The Reserve Bank of India has given the final approval for the merger of district co-operative banks in Kerala to form ‘Kerala Bank’. BJP leader Sandeep G Varier has now posed 5 questions to Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Kadakampally Surendran regarding this decision.

His first question is whether the communist ministers are ready to withdraw all the allegations they raised against the Narendra Modi government when he announced bank mergers, considering that the Kerala government is up to a similar move. Check out his other questions: