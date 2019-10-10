‘No more ads for sugary drinks’: Country banned ads on sugary drinks

There will be nor more advertisements for sugary drinks. The health Ministry of Singapore informed that the island nation is all set to become world’s first nation to ban the advertisements of sugary drinks.

The products considered to be most unhealthy is banned form appearing in advertisements in across all media platforms including print, broadcast and online channels. The government is exploring the possibility imposing of a sugar tax or ban.

The Singapore government by this move aims to combat the rising diabetes rates in the country.As per the International Diabetes Federation around 13.7% of adults living in Singapore has diabetes.