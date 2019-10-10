Over 150 VHP workers booked for opening fire at school

Over 150 people associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have been booked in Madhya Pradesh after they allegedly opened fire at a Gwalior school while performing ‘shastra puja’. Local police filed an FIR against the 150 people, news agency ANI reported.

The incident is from Tuesday, October 8, which was Dusherra this year. ‘Shastra puja’, or the worship of weapons, is traditionally conducted on Dusherra every year.

During a shastra puja event in Gwalior on Tuesday, a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajranj Dal workers allegedly carried out a procession that ended at a school where they began open firing from guns.

The workers allegedly opened fire even after being warned by the police to avoid doing so. Around seven rounds of bullets were fired. A video of the workers firing in the air went viral soon after the incident.