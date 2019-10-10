Peter  Handke, Pole Tokarczuk win Nobel prizes for literature

Nobel Prize for Literature was announced by the Swedish Academy. The awards for the year 2018 and 2019 has been announced.

Austrian writer Peter Handke has won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature and Polish writer Pole Tokarczuk won the Nobel prize for literature in 2018.

Handke won the 2019 prize for “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience,” the Academy said in a statement.

The 2018 prize, delayed by one year after a sexual assault scandal rocked the award-giving Academy, went to Tokarczuk for “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”