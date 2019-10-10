PM Imran Khan declared ‘Man of the year’ by Jordanian institute

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named Man of the Year by Jordan’s Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center.

The center, which is an autonomous research entity with the Royal Aal Al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Jordan chose Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib as its Woman of the Year.

“If The Muslim 500 was in print back in 1992 and I was the Chief Editor then, I would have nominated Imran Khan as our Muslim Man of the Year because of his brilliant performance in cricket, which culminated in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup – a sport I have always admired for its combination of elegance and intense competitive play,” Professor S Abdallah Schleifer, a Professor Emeritus of Journalism in the American University in Cairo, who chose both the winners for the titles, said, as mentioned in an Arab News report.

Schleifer was quick to add that Khan’s role in cricket was not the only criteria for him being bestowed with the title.

He said he also impressed with Khan launching a successful fund-raising campaign to establish a hospital devoted to both the care of cancer victims and its research.