Police suspect Cyanide poisoning in the death of Bichunni, the neighbour of ill-fated Ponnamattom family

The crime branch is suspecting the main accused, Jolly in the death of Bichunni, a neighbor to the ill-fated Ponnamattom family whose six members were allegedly poisoned in a well meditated serial killing spree which spanned 12 years.

Bichunni, a plumber by profession and a friend of Roy-one of the deceased, died in a very similar manner to the deaths which happened in his neighboring Ponnamattom family. He collapsed and died soon which is characteristic of Cyanide poisoning which was used to kill all the others. Bichunni’s brother-in-law had raised suspicion in his unnatural death.

Bichunni was among the people who demanded probe into the death of Jolly’s husband Roy.