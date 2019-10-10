RSS activist,pregnant wife and son killed: BJP leaders criticize ‘Liberals’, says ‘nauseating selectivism’:

Senior BJP leaders has come forward criticizing ‘liberals’ over the murder of a RSS activist, his pregnant wife and son in West Bengal.

Why did 48 'celebrities' who recently showed their 'concern' for 'lynching' become dumb and deaf when three RSS workers ,Bandhu prakash jis wife and 8 year old child, mercilessly killed in Murshidabad? — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) October 10, 2019

The bodies of Prakash pal (35), Beauty Pal (28) and their son Angan Pal (6) were found on Tuesday.

RSS Svayam Sevak's entire family brutally slaughtered in #Murshidabad of West Bengal but still @RSSorg is fascist. No protest &letters from liberal gangs against this gruesome murder, they find no threat to secularism when a Hindu family brutally murderedhttps://t.co/0cGq71Rneu — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) October 10, 2019

Stab wounds were found on the bodies of couple but the child was also strangulated with a towel. The bodies of the Pal and his on was found inside a room in their house. The body of his wife was found in another room. Pal was a teacher.

Horrible murder in #Murshidabad must be investigated to discover the facts. The way the family killed is drastic cruelty. If the victim's association with RSS is the reason behind this slaughter then it's a serious concern. The culprit must be identified & punished earliest. — Rao Inderjit Singh (@Rao_InderjitS) October 10, 2019

Police informed that Prakash Pal was last seen at 11 am on Tuesday. With in one hour the whole family was found killed. In the last two years around 80 BJP- RSS workers were killed in West Bengal.

Warning:Gruesome video

This has shaken my conscience …a RSS worker Sh Bandhu Prakash Pal,his eight months pregnant wife & his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengal’s Murshidabad

Not a word by the liberals

Not a letter by 59 liberals to Mamata

Nauseating Selectivism! pic.twitter.com/EHPPDCLRqc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 10, 2019

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, BJP spokes person Sambit Patra, BJP MP from Karanataka Shobha Karandlje and Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha has criticized liberal intellectuals on the silence in the issue.