RSS activist,pregnant wife and son killed: BJP leaders criticize ‘Liberals’, says ‘nauseating selectivism’:

Oct 10, 2019, 05:19 pm IST
Senior BJP leaders has come forward criticizing ‘liberals’ over the murder of a RSS activist, his pregnant wife and son in West Bengal.

The bodies of Prakash pal (35), Beauty Pal (28) and their son Angan Pal (6) were found on Tuesday.

Stab wounds were found on the bodies of couple but the child was also strangulated with a towel. The bodies of the Pal and his on was found inside a room in their house. The body of his wife was found in another room. Pal was a teacher.

Police informed that Prakash Pal was last seen at 11 am on Tuesday. With in one hour the whole family was found killed. In the last two years around 80 BJP- RSS workers were killed in West Bengal.

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, BJP spokes person Sambit Patra, BJP MP from Karanataka Shobha Karandlje and Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha has criticized liberal intellectuals on the silence in the issue.

