RSS worker murder case: Asaduddin Owaisi seeks justice for victims

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday sought justice for the RSS worker and his family who were found murdered in West Bengal. Asaduddin Owaisi said the murders as an act of barbaric violence.

” It’s essential that @MamataOfficial ensures that the culprits see the highest possible punishment for this dastardly crime. We’ll always oppose RSS’s ideology & actions but it can never be a ground for such barbaric violence. Rule of Law cannot be ignored”, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

A RSS worker, his eight-month pregnant wife and 6-year-old son were killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The bodies of Prakash pal (35), Beauty Pal (28) and their son Angan Pal (6) were found on Tuesday.

Stab wounds were found on the bodies of couple but the child was also strangulated with a towel. The bodies of the Pal and his on was found inside a room in their house. The body of his wife was found in another room. Pal was a teacher.