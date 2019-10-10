RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son killed

A RSS worker, his eight-month pregnant wife and 6-year-old son were killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The bodies of Prakash pal (35), Beauty Pal (28) and their son Angan Pal (6) were found on Tuesday.

Stab wounds were found on the bodies of couple but the child was also strangulated with a towel. The bodies of the Pal and his on was found inside a room in their house. The body of his wife was found in another room. Pal was a teacher.

Police informed that Prakash Pal was last seen at 11 am on Tuesday. With in one hour the whole family was found killed.