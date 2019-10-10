Same-Sex India-Pak Couple Attends Durga Pooja. Check Out Viral Pics

Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik, has proved that religion and nationality are no barriers. Anjali and Sundas, originally from India and Pakistan, respectively, recently attended Durga Puja and shared their pictures. The pictures have gone viral on social media. Check this out.

“We get to share so many of our traditions with each other,” Anjali Chakra tweeted.

That time I brought my Muslim gf to Durga Pujo with me We get to share so many of our traditions with each other ?? pic.twitter.com/auBRNLbm0T — Anjali C. (@anj3llyfish) October 9, 2019

Earlier the same couples photoshoot where they celebrated a year of their togetherness was a hit on social media too.