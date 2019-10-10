Secondary school girl burnt to death in Kakkanadu

In a tragic incident, an 11 th grade student was burnt to death in her house at Kakkanadu by an estranged youth. The young man who set her on fire too died on the spot.

The girl Devika 17, is the daughter of Shalan residing in ‘Padmalayam’, close to Salafi Juma masjid-Athaani. It is said that the man was following Devika from the time she was in 8 th grade and the love requests were snubbed by her. When she could not tolerate the annoyance any more she complained at home which led to an argument between the man and Devika’s mother. The case came to the police who summoned both parties and solved the matter amicably.

Yesterday late night the estranged youth, Mithun came to girls home and parked the bike outside her home after pouring petrol over him. He knocked at the door, and when Shalan opened the door he rushed inside and holding Devika tight set themselves on fire with a lighter. Startled with the sudden invasion Shalan tried to save them in vain and suffered second-degree burns. All were rushed to hospital but the Devika and Mithun died on the way to the hospital. Shalan is now in hospital suffering blister injuries.