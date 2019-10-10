SHOCKING! Minister Stabbed by ISIS Radical

In a shocking piece of news from Indonesia, the nation’s chief security minister has been stabbed by a man. The culprit is suspected to have been radicalized by ISIS ideology. The attack happened while Wiranto, the minister who is a retired army general, was visiting a place in the province of Banten.

The video footage clearly shows the minister falling on to the ground and taken back to the car by his aides, while police pinned down the suspect. Wiranto suffered two stab wounds in his stomach and is right now stable.

Besides the minister, an aide, a police officer and a university employee were also injured.

“For the time being, the suspicion from Banten police is the man is likely to have been exposed to Isis radicalism while the woman is still being investigated,” said the national police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo.