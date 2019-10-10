Something wrong with Pakistan’s cricket system,says Head Coach

“The result of series is also an eye-opener for our system,” says Misbah-ul-Haq after Sri Lanka beat Pakistan 3-0 in the T20 series.

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq says the humiliating 0-3 hammering in a T20 series against a second-string Sri Lanka has opened his eyes to the fact that there is something seriously wrong with the country’s cricket system.Misbah, who has faced criticism since becoming the first man in Pakistan cricket to hold two top posts of head coach as well as chief selector, also rued the lack of talent at domestic level.

“This series has been an eye-opener for us and everyone else. These same players have been around for a while now. More or less the same team which made us number one and has been playing together for around three to four years now,” Misbah said after Pakistan lost the third and final T20I in Lahore on Wednesday.

“The result of series is also an eye-opener for our system as well. If we can lose to a side without its main players how did we think we were number one,” he added.