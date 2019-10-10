Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has slipped down today. The domestic benchmark indices today ended trading at red.

The BSE Sensex declined 297.5 points or 0.78% and ended trading at 37,880.40. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,234.55 slipping by 78.75 points or 0.70%.

The top gainers in the market were Bharati Airtel, Reliance industries, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Titan, and Sun Pharma.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Yes bank, ICICI Bank, State bank of India, HDFC bank, GAIL India, Vedanta, Tata motors, and Tata Steel.

Losses in the banking and financial services has reflected in the total trading of the market. The overall market breadth was negatives 1,139 shares ended lower while 644 closed higher on the NSE.