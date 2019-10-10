Triple Talaq: Ajmer Dargah’s former caretaker arrested

Ajemr Dargah’s former caretaker has been arrested by Rajasthan police on Wednesday on triple talaq case.

Salimuddin aged 60 was arrested fro pronouncing triple talaq on his 26-year-old wife. He was booked by police on August 7. This is the first case in Rajasthan after the Parliament passed the triple talaq law.

The police has charged FIR under IPC section 498-A. The police had also imposed The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

The couple had married on 2017. The woman had complained that Salimuddin has started harassing and torturing her after one of marriage. The accused is absconding for the last two months.